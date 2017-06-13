'Hunter x Hunter' Manga Update: Upcoming Chapter to Feature Kurapika's Battle with Nen Beast; Gon to Make an Appearance?

Fans of "Hunter x Hunter" are waiting with bated breath for the June 26 issue of Weekly Shounen Jump, where the highly anticipated next chapter of the action-adventure manga series will finally be published.

Shonen Jump Official SiteA promotional banner for "Hunter X Hunter" by Yoshihiro Togashi featuring main protagonists Killua and Gon.

After almost a year's worth of hiatus, the long-overdue chapter 361 of the popular serialized manga, created by Yoshihiro Togashi, will finally be released. But fans are currently having mixed feelings about the upcoming release.

On one hand, a new chapter is coming, which, in itself, is already exciting news. But on the other, it wouldn't also be much of a stretch to prepare for yet another hiatus following a single chapter release.

Aside from gaining fame for his gripping manga creations, Togashi, although through no fault of his own, is also well-known for taking long breaks between chapters. This is reportedly due to the fact that the manga artist has been suffering from back pain, for which he has even undergone surgery back in 2014. Trying to keep up with the manga series has begun to take a toll on him, both physically and mentally.

But Togashi has apparently been back on the drawing board, producing more "Hunter x Hunter" content for the ongoing Dark Continent Expedition Arc, wherein Kurapika is just about to fight a murderous Nen beast that has latched itself to his fellow hunter, Sairid.

Moreover, since the promotional art announcing the manga series' return to publication featured Gon, fans are also hoping for an update about the life he's leading now that he can no longer use his nen. Has the young, self-sacrificing hunter gone back to school in Whale Island, as teased in his last appearance? Will he be able to fully immerse himself back to a normal life, or will he eventually find a new goal to pursue as a licensed hunter?

The upcoming "Hunter x Hunter" chapter 361 will also be available in English on the digitally released Shonen Jump magazine.