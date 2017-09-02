'Hunter x Hunter' News: Another Hiatus Set to Start Soon, But Manga Could Resume Before the End of the Year

Viz.com The 'Hunter x Hunter' manga is expected to go on hiatus again

"Hunter x Hunter" fans were pleasantly surprised earlier this year when it was revealed that the manga was finally set to exit its long hiatus, but alas, it seems as though the good times are going to be short-lived.

Mere months after the manga resumed, yet another hiatus is going to take effect.

Twitter user "@YonkouProd" recently reported that the manga will again enter another hiatus following the release of Shonen Jump issue number 40.

This likely means that Chapter 370 will be the last glimpse of the manga that many fans will be able to enjoy for a while.

Unfortunately for fans of this particular manga, this is nothing new.

Even before this year, the "Hunter x Hunter" manga had become known for frequently going on breaks, so much so that there is even a chart that details how often these have happened.

As fans can see, there was even a year when no new chapter of the manga came out at all.

For what it is worth, it looks like fans are taking the news of the new hiatus in stride and are already coming to grips with the reality that the next few months will feature nothing new related to their beloved manga.

It also seems as though there are fans who are hopeful that this particular break will not last as long as ones that have been taken previously, and the reason for that may be a comment from series creator Yoshihiro Togashi.

Apparently, along with the announcement of the hiatus, Togashi also hinted that he may be back before the end of the year. That could be a clue that the manga itself is also going to return before the calendar turns over to 2018.

For now, fans can only hope that this newest "Hunter x Hunter" hiatus is not going to last for that long.