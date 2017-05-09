'Hunter x Hunter' News: Chapter 361 Still Nowhere To Be Seen as Current Hiatus Inches Closer to One Year Anniversary

It has been nearly a year since the current "Hunter x Hunter" hiatus started, and there is still no clear indicator that it is ending soon.

Viz.comNo release date is currently known for Chapter 361 of the 'Hunter x Hunter' manga

For about three months last year, fans of this series were treated to new releases. Storylines were continued, characters further detailed and new directions for the manga hinted at.

It was again a glorious time to be a fan of this series, but then another hiatus started up.

This current hiatus began way back in July of last year, and it has shown no signs of letting up. Currently, official details related to when series creator Yoshihiro Togashi may resume work on the manga remain unavailable.

All of that would seem to be enough to drive people away, but to their credit, fans of this series have shown time and time again that it takes more than lengthy breaks to get them to quit reading.

As is shown in this hiatus chart made by Redditor "rentzhx3," long breaks are nothing new to the "Hunter x Hunter" series and fans were even subjected to a 2015 that featured no new content being released.

Despite these breaks, fans have remained active within the community, and a quick check of the r/HunterXHunter Subreddit even shows that they are still discussing the series even if no pieces of new content have been made available in quite a long time.

It is pretty clear that it will take more than just an extended hiatus for fans to stop following this series, and even if this ongoing one extends past the one year mark, it is likely that fans will still be around, waiting for any new update related to Chapter 361 and talking about other series-related topics in the meantime.

More news about when the current "Hunter x Hunter" hiatus may finally end should be made available in the future.