'Hunter x Hunter' News: Resumption of Manga Confirmed by Weekly Shonen Jump, Will Take Place on June 26

It's official! The "Hunter x Hunter" manga really is coming back.

Viz.comThe 'Hunter x Hunter' manga will resume on June 26

Just a few days ago, fans of the series got the news they had been waiting for months to hear after the "@YonkouProd" Twitter account shared that the manga is set to resume on June 26.

Now, just in case there were still some fans wary of buying into that initial revelation, they should know that the manga's return was also confirmed by the official website of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Other details related to the next manga chapters set to be released have not been revealed just yet, but for those interested, the manga's 34th compiled book volume is also expected to be made available on June 26, the Anime News Network reported.

It should probably come as no surprise that many "Hunter x Hunter" fans are grinning ear-to-ear after learning that their beloved manga is now coming back, though there are those that are still hesitant to really let their guard down.

There is even a new thread over on the r/HunterxHunter Subreddit featuring fans discussing when series creator Yoshihiro Togashi may go on hiatus once again.

That may seem like an extremely pessimistic take on the latest news regarding the series to more casual fans, but those who have been following this series diligently know all too well that hiatuses are part of the experience.

It is worth remembering that this current hiatus is one that took hold not long after several new manga chapters were released last year after a two-year break, so it is hard to really blame the die-hard fans for wanting to be more cautious.

Still, this is great news for fans and even if a hiatus may indeed be announced again in the not too distant future, they can still look forward to June 26.

More news about the "Hunter x Hunter" manga should be made available soon.