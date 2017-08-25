Hurricane Harvey 2017 Latest Updates, Path and Map News: Corpus Christi Braces for 'Life-threatening' Storm

REUTERS/NOAA HANDOUT A view of Hurricane Harvey as seen in the Texas Gulf Coast

Residents in Texas are already preparing for the "life-threatening" amounts of rain that is predicted to be brought by the destructive Hurricane Harvey.

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) claim that several areas in the state would possibly get as much as 35 inches of rain from the weather destruction that was predicted to turn into a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches central Texas late Friday or early Saturday morning. It means that it will come with winds that could be greater than 111 miles per hour, making it the most powerful hurricane to make a landfall in the U.S. since 2005's Hurricane Wilma.

The NHC also revealed that as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Hurricane Harvey continued to intensify rapidly with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was last seen situated 335 miles southeast of the city of Corpus Christi. Based on the 10 p.m. update, the eye of the storm is expected to be located 11.5 miles south from the estimated location mentioned during the 7 p.m. update.

NHC also issued a warning on its website, saying that Hurricane Harvey would possibly "bring multiple hazards, including heavy rainfall, storm surge, and possible hurricane conditions to portions of the Texas coast beginning on Friday."

The government agency also issued a storm surge warning in the areas along Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, Texas. It could cause a possible "life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coast during the next 36 hours."

This reportedly prompted the residents of the areas that will be directly hit by the hurricane to evacuate. According to a report from CNN, the highways leading to San Antonio were filled with people who will leave Corpus Christi. On the other hand, those who are planning to stay have prepared by stocking up on bottled water, food, lanterns, bagged ice, and satellite radio to help them survive the upcoming storm.