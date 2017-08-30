Hurricane Harvey News: List of Verified Local and National Organizations Where Help Can Be Sent

With Hurricane Harvey continuing to cause disaster in Houston, people can visit the websites of verified local and national organizations to send help.

According to the New York Times, Hurricane Harvey is expected to bring six to 12 more inches of flooding in Texas until Friday, while other areas of the state may experience rain of up to 50 inches.

For people who want to send help, they can donate money to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is operated by the Greater Houston Community Foundation under state mayor Sylvester Turner.

Food offerings can be sent to Houston Food Bank and Food Bank of Corpus Christi, while blood donations can be done through Carter BloodCare or South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, which already has a critical shortage in supply.

Animals were also affected by Hurricane Harvey and animal-lovers can send help to Houston Humane Society, San Antonio Humane Society and the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

For specific needs, the Texas Diaper Bank is also asking for donations in the form of diapers and wipes, and the United Way of Greater Houston will use donated funds to work on long-term services such as small home repairs.

There is also a dedicated organization for helping people from the LGBTQ community, which is L.G.B.T.Q. Disaster Relief Fund, run by The Montrose Center, a known operation that caters to Houston's gay, lesbian and transgender citizens.

There are also national organizations that are working to lift the situation in Houston such as American Red Cross, AmeriCares, Catholic Charities and Salvation Army.

For people who have found other organizations and doubt their authenticity, there's a checklist from the Federal Trade Commission that can help identify which of them are fake.

Some celebrities have begun giving help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey as well, including the Kardashians who pledged to donate $500,000 and Beyoncé, who released a statement to Chron about her pledge to help her hometown.