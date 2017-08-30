Hurricane Harvey Updates: Ways to Help the Calamity Victims

REUTERS/Richard Carson Interstate Highway 45 in Houston is submerged in flood water.

As Hurricane Harvey is expected to dump more rains until Friday, more people in the already flooded Houston, Texas are expected to be affected and will be needing donations either in cash or kind.

According to reports, the National Weather Service had to create a new scale to accurately measure how much rain Hurricane Harvey has brought with it, and a few locations have already recorded a three-foot mark since the hurricane made its landfall last weekend. With the heavy rains predicted to persist until Friday, which may accumulate to a total of 50 inches, things are only expected to get worse before this week is over.

As things are expected to get worse, the public is encouraged to dole out some help to those who are affected and will be affected by the flooding in Houston through various groups and organizations. Those who want to make financial donations may do so by visiting the website of the American Red Cross, texting HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10, calling Salvation Army's 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769), or texting STORM to 51555.

On the other hand, those who intend to donate in kind can do so through Catholic Charities, which accept food, clothing, shelter and support services. AmeriCares, meanwhile, accepts medicine and other supplies as donations.

Those who want to donate blood can do so through AABB (301-907-6977), American Red Cross (1-800-RED CROSS/1-800-733-2767), Armed Services Blood Program (703-681-5979), and various America's Blood Centers. Reportedly, the most in demand blood type after the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey is type O-positive.

Donations can also be channeled through local organizations, such as The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund of Houston through the Greater Houston Community Foundation, Houston Food Bank, the Food Bank of Corpus Christi, Carter BloodCare, and The Texas Diaper Bank, which is asking for diaper and wipes donations.

Those who want to help the animals affected by the flooding can also visit the Houston Humane Society or the San Antonio Humane Society to bring their donations.