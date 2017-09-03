Hurricane Irma Latest Path, Track Map: Tropical Storm Force Winds Might Begin in Leeward Islands Tuesday Night

(Photo: National Hurricane Center) The National Hurricane Center continues to track down the direction of Tropical Storm Irma.

Hurricane Irma will be a "major hurricane" when it closes in next week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned Saturday, Sept. 2.

NHC adds that Irma will bring "rough surf and rip currents" when it hits as well as "dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts on some islands." Unfortunately, it is unclear at the moment which areas will be hit by such hazards and when.

NHC warns those in Lesser Antilles to monitor the progress of Hurricane Irma through the weekend and keep an eye out for announcements and updates from local officials.

It is much too early to determine what direct impacts Irma will have on the Bahamas and the continental United States. Regardless, everyone in the hurricane prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season.

In the latest update by NHC, Hurricane Irma remains in fluctuation and is back to Category 3 strength. It is moving westward with maximum sustained winds near 115 miles per hour (mph) "with higher gusts." They added that tropical-storm-force winds "would most likely begin in the Leeward Islands Tuesday night."

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Irma would most likely begin in the Leeward Islands Tuesday night: https://t.co/qVKxi93JYh pic.twitter.com/PUEa5Ic7eO — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2017

Irma is currently located about 1,135 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean and is passing through south of due west at 15 mph and should move toward the west-southwest in the coming days in a "slightly slower forward speed."

While there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at the moment, Hurricane Irma is expected to remain "powerful" as it enters early next week.

Individuals are advised to keep tabs on the latest updates forecasts. Single reports usually vary drastically as Irma draws closer so it is best to make sure to check as often as possible.

Irma formed after Hurricane Harvey, which left serious devastation in Texas last week. Thousands of people were evacuated and with rescue missions still ongoing.