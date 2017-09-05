Hurricane Irma Latest Track, Path Update: Category 4 Headed Towards the Leeward Islands

In the latest update by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Irma has been upgraded to a category four, with life-threatening winds, heavy rainfall, and most likely storm surges.

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Houses are seen submerged in flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in Northwest Houston, Texas, U.S. August 30, 2017.

Hurricane Irma is now a category 4 hurricane. The storm has strengthened as it moves toward the Leeward Islands. NHC has urged the warning areas to rush preparations to completion.

The NHC said in its 5 p.m. AST advisory that Irma is expected to hit the northeastern Leeward Islands as a "dangerous major hurricane." It could directly hit the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks, Caicos, the Bahamas, and Cuba later this week.

Those residing in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys might see impacts from Irma later this week or by the weekend. The NHC map of the storm's course indicates that Irma could hit Miami in about five days.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for all Florida counties to help state, federal and local governments work together to prepare for the upcoming storm.

As of now, it is too early to determine how the storm will affect the continental U.S. but it is better to be prepared. Hence, everyone within these hurricane-prone areas is encouraged to keep posted and to keep a hurricane plan ready.

The possibility of Irma hitting the East Coast has the American Red Cross concerned. Texas is still in need of assistance following the lashes of Hurricane Harvey. However, resources might shift toward North Carolina, given the possible damage that Irma could make.

According to Red Cross Regional Executive Officer Barry Porter, there are still numerous volunteers but because of the imminent threat to Florida, Georgia, South, and North Carolina, they have been put on hold in case the said areas need their help.