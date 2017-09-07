Hurricane Irma News: Storm Ravages the Caribbean; NY, Other Major Cities Also at Risk

NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team A satellite image of Hurricane Irma over the Leeward Islands.

Nature is once again showing how brutal and devastating it can be in the form of Hurricane Irma.

Latest updates on the Category 5 super storm indicates that it is now ravaging the Caribbean and that it has left at least three fatalities. Things could also get worse for some of the major cities in the U.S. next weekend.

According to a report from Express, the latest forecast map projects that Irma will be heading to New York on Sept. 16 and 17. Moreover, the hurricane may also tread the direction of other key cities like Baltimore and Washington D.C. next week.

Irma's strength is certainly one for the record books. The Telegraph reported it to be "the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history." Packing sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, Irma hit the northeastern Caribbean islands on Wednesday. It left severe damages to homes, infrastructure, and other properties, according to a Vox report.

Early Wednesday, Antigua and Barbuda prime minister Gaston Browne reported that they had been spared from the hurricane's intense wrath. "The essential point is that our main infrastructure has stood up and our country can resume normal life within hours," said Browne. "I dare to say that no other country in the Caribbean would have been as well prepared as we were," he added.

On Wednesday afternoon, Browne's statement proved to be inaccurate for Barbuda. The prime minister announced that 90 percent of Barbuda's structures have been decimated, the New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. "We have a lot to discuss, including the fact that there is a new, and seems to be record-breaking hurricane [heading] toward Florida, and Puerto Rico, and other places," President Trump said.

"It looks like it could be something that will be not good. Believe me, not good," he added.