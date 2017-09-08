Hurricane Irma Price Gouging in Florida Rumors

Due to the threat of Hurricane Irma, the strongest ever recorded storm in the Atlantic, to the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula, prices in the areas have started to skyrocket. Even online retailer Amazon has been caught selling an overpriced case of water.

REUTERS/Alvin Baez Police patrol the area as Hurricane Irma slams across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017.

On Wednesday, a third-party seller on Amazon called BestSource Office Supplies listed a 24-pack of 16.9-ounce bottles of Ice Mountain Spring Water for $99.99. The same product was available on Staples.com but was only priced at $9.99.

Hey @amazon @AmazonHelp, you should monitor the price gauging going on right now...0 for 24pk of water that is usually about ??? pic.twitter.com/Dll9HbrMtn — Daniel A. (@TheReal_DannyA) September 6, 2017 Twitter/@TheReal_DannyA

A concerned citizen took to Twitter to report the inflation. While BestSource has remained mum on the issue, Amazon has issued a statement affirming that they are monitoring their website and taking down overpriced products that exceed their average sale prices.

Despite the state's warning on price gouging, a number of online sellers have offered overpriced basic goods. Different stores have offered a range of prices for the Ice Mountain branded water. For the 23.7-ounce bottles, price ranges from $8 to $44.90.

Florida residents can report these establishments exercising price gouging to authorities. "By reporting suspected price gouging you can protect yourself and your fellow Floridians," says the state Attorney General Pam Bondi.

A hotline is available. Residents can dial 866-9-NO-SCAM, the same hotline used by the state for tropical storm Emily.

According to a spokesperson for the office, they have been flooded with complaints since they opened their lines on Monday. Aside from water, ice, lumber, and fuel, are among the commodities with inflated prices.

Violators of the law could receive civil penalties amounting to $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations within a 24-hour period.