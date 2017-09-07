Hurricane Irma Track Models NOAA 2017: Strongest Atlantic Storm Might hit Florida This Weekend

Hurricane Irma, the strongest recorded storm to hit the Atlantic, is leaving a trail of destruction in the Caribbean and there is an increasing chance that it might turn to Florida next.

REUTERS/Alvin Baez Police patrol the area as Hurricane Irma slams across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017.

As stated in the latest Advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. AST, chances of a direct hurricane impact in Florida over the weekend and early next week are increasing. Hurricane watches will most likely be in effect in the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula on Thursday.

The advisory also states that Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, should bring life-threatening winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico tonight. Hispaniola should experience the same by Thursday, while the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern and central Bahamas should see Irma by Thursday and Friday.

Irma hit the Caribbean with dangerous winds of 185 mph, the island nations of Antigua and Barbuda included. The small northernmost island of Barbuda, which only has a population of 1,800, was "totally demolished," as said by Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

The estimated destruction is at least 90 percent. The estimated damages caused by Irma on Barbuda amount to $150 million. One of the higher-end property losses is said to be a hotel owned by Hollywood star Robert De Niro.

An aerial footage of the island revealed a flooded landscape with scattered debris and overturned vehicles everywhere.

The north of Puerto Rico was also hit by the hurricane late on Wednesday. As expected, heavy rain and strong winds tormented locals. Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello told CNN that they "expect a lot of damage" but not as much as the destruction in Barbuda.

At least four people have been reported to have died on four different islands hit by Irma.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Hurricane Irma.