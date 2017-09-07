Hurricane Irma Update 2017: Category 5 Storm Now the Most Powerful Atlantic Hurricane in History

REUTERS/NASA/NOAA Earlier satellite photo of hurricane Irma when it was still a tropical storm within the eastern Atlantic.

On Tuesday, Hurricane Irma came in contact with the Leeward Islands of the northeastern Caribbean and was declared a Category 5 storm, making it the most powerful Atlantic Ocean storm ever recorded in history. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the hurricane currently has winds of up to 180 mph and is expected to wreak havoc in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and Florida in the coming days.

Due to the intensity of the storm, authorities have already urged affected residents to stay indoors and seek protection from the onslaught of Hurricane Irma. In the official statement released by the officials of the affected areas on Wednesday, they informed the residents that power may be cut during the onslaught. "May God protect us all," the statement said.

MIT meteorology professor Kerry Emmanuel warned that if the hurricane stays on the forecast track and reaches Florida where the water is warm enough to fuel tropical cyclones, the already intense Hurricane Irma might get even worse and might have winds with speeds of up to 225 mph. "People who are living there or have property there are very scared, and they should be," he said.

Ahead of the hurricane's arrival, the officials in Florida Keys have already issued mandatory evacuation for tourists starting Wednesday morning and for residents in the evening. According to Monroe County Emergency Operations Center Director Martin Senterfitt, they are now looking at the worst case scenario and are urging their people to leave the area as soon as now. "We're emphatically telling people you must evacuate; you cannot afford to stay on an island with a Category 5 hurricane coming at you," he said.

Category 5 hurricanes rarely develop, but when they do, they are capable of causing deadly winds, rainfall and storm surges. Before Hurricane Irma came, Hurricane Harvey was declared a Category 4 storm and devastated Houston several days ago.