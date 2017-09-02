Hurricane Irma Update: Storm Now a 'Small Hurricane' and Moving Westward

REUTERS/NASA/NOAA Earlier satellite photo of hurricane Irma when it was still a tropical storm within the eastern Atlantic.

The latest weather bulletin posted by government agencies on Hurricane Irma indicates that it is now a "small hurricane."

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Saturday, the National Hurricane Center posted the latest bulletin on Hurricane Irma that said it was "moving westward across the Atlantic as a small hurricane."

The previous announcement, which was made at 5 a.m. of the same day, had said that "Irma continues to fluctuate in strength but remains a powerful hurricane."

On the 11 a.m. public advisory, the NHC located the center of Hurricane Irma near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 43.3 West. It seemed to be moving west at a speed of about 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of nearly 110 mph.

However, although it is a small hurricane, "some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the NHC further explained.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma is expected to move in a west-southwest motion in "the next two days."

Residents of Lesser Antilles should closely monitor #Irma. Too early to determine if mainland US will be affected: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/FWyhlsWHoY — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2017

In an earlier forecast on Twitter, the NHC maintained that it was still too early to determine whether Hurricane Irma would make landfall and cause direct impacts in the areas within the United States' territory. However, the authorities still advised people living in hurricane-prone areas to be cautious and always be prepared.

Authorities have been monitoring Hurricane Irma while Hurricane Harvey was still ravaging parts of the United States. Weather agencies first spotted tropical storm Irma on Aug. 30 within the Cabo Verde Islands. Shortly after, the NHC reported that Irma had advanced to the far eastern side of the Atlantic. Another update was, later on, released noting that Irma is expected to gain enough strength to become a hurricane as it continued to intensify while maintaining its location in the said area of the Atlantic.

#Irma is forecast to be a powerful #hurricane for many days over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. New advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/v7TWZLGYFn — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2017

On Wednesday, the NHC reported Irma intensified to a category 2 hurricane. The following day, the hurricane moves up to category 3 in terms of strength and was then located at the eastern part of the Atlantic.