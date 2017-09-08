Hurricane Irma Updates: Mass Evacuation Happening in Florida; Storm Arrives at Turkos and Caicos Islands

Reuters/NOAA A mass evacuation has been ordered upon Florida to avoid Hurricane Irma.

Floridians have been advised to evacuate the state before Hurricane Irma hits, which resulted in a mass evacuation. Meanwhile, the Category 5 Hurricane has hit Turkos and Caicos Islands.

Majority of Floridians began fleeing their homes last Thursday, just a few days before Hurricane Irma was predicted to hit Florida, CNN reports.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Miami-Dade County, Broward County east of US 1, Palm Beach County, low-lying areas in Brevard County, and Monroe County.

At a news conference last Thursday, Gov. Rick Scott already cautioned Floridians to leave the state before the weekend comes, when strong winds and rain are anticipated to be rocking south of Florida.

"We cannot save you when the storm starts. So if you are in an evacuation zone and you need help, you need to tell us now," Scott warned the public. He also said that people on the west coast of Florida shouldn't be lax about the coming storm.

"Look at the size of this storm. It is wider than our entire state and could cause major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast. Regardless of what coast you live on, be prepared to evacuate," said Scott.

CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said that the latest Floridians should flee the state is Friday morning, or they'll end up driving out of Florida with "tropical storm force winds."

In the home of the Florida Keys, more than 30,000 people have already fled, according to Scott.

CNN senior meteorologist Dave Hennen said that Hurricane Irma could cause the biggest mass evacuation in the United States history because of its predicted path. The counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach have about 6 million residents altogether.

Monroe County Administrator Gastesi warned his residents that evacuation is a must because hospitals and ambulances will be out on Friday morning.

"You might as well leave now, while you have a chance, because when you dial 911 -- you will not get an answer," Gastesi said firmly.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma has arrived at the British overseas territory, Turkos and Caicos Islands, and will move soon towards the Bahamas, BBC confirmed.

Irma is predicted to land on Cuba first before it hits Florida. About 1.2 million people have been affected by Hurricane Irma, leaving at least 14 people dead.