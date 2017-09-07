Hurricane Irma Updates, Path Track: Category 5 Hurricane Predicted To Pass By Florida This Weekend

REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER Residents from the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida are starting to stock up on supplies in preparation for the possible destruction of Hurricane Irma on Saturday.

After causing massive destruction and at least three deaths in the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma is predicted to wreak havoc in Florida this weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Irma managed to destroy around 90 percent of structures and vehicles and left one dead on the island of Barbuda and killed at least two individuals in St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

Based on the report from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 8 p.m. AST on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the damages could continue piling up as the category 5 hurricane continues to move 80 kilometers north of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will bring maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

Due to the present track of one of the strongest hurricanes that passed by the Atlantic over the years, the NHC reportedly issued a warning to the residents of Florida to prepare for the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma in the state.

"The threat of direct hurricane impacts in Florida over the weekend and early next week has increased," the National Hurricane Center stated in a report posted by Sun Sentinel. "Hurricane watches could be issued for portions of the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula on Thursday."

The report also cited the statement of Weather Underground's meteorology director Jeff Masters, who said that there is a big possibility that the eastern coast of Florida could be hit by the Category 5 hurricane in the coming days. "It's unusual to have the top four models all give the same track in advance, and they're all doing that now. And they're all saying it's going to hit you guys squarely on Sunday," Masters stated.

While it could still be too early to say if Irma will make a landfall in Florida, the Miami Dade already issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in the city's zones A and B.

Another report also revealed that the residents of the state are doing their preparations for the possible ransack of the hurricane by gathering enough supplies and gasoline for their vehicles which they can use in the coming days.

More updates about Hurricane Irma from the NHC are expected to be released in the coming hours.