Hurricane Jose 2017 Path, Track & Latest News: Category 4 Nears Irma-Devastated Caribbean

The threat of Hurricane Irma is still imminent yet a new storm is already coming — Hurricane Jose — and it appears to be following Irma's path.

Jose is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. As of Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 p.m. AST, Air Force Hurricane Hunters stated that Jose is even stronger than expected. It is almost a Category 5.

The latest forecast indicates that Jose could reach the northern Leeward Islands, where Irma first struck, by Saturday. Jose might hit or brush some islands in the northern Lesser Antilles on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the northern Leeward islands as Jose maintains its strength. Hurricane watches are in effect in Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Sint Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the affected areas.

Many of the islands that are on hurricane watch were the ones devastated by Irma on Tuesday night and Wednesday. If Jose will hit these islands, it will be their second time to face life-threatening winds in only four days. Apart from that, they could also face eight inches of rainfall.

As of now, it is too early to determine Jose's exact path. On the other hand, the hurricane is expected to pose no threat to the U.S. after it passes the northern Leeward islands.

Irma and Jose, unfortunately, is joined by another hurricane, Katia, which is centered over the southwest Gulf of Mexico. These three could hit land at the same time on Saturday. While Irma nears Florida, Jose could be at the northeastern Leewards, while Katia is in Mexico.

Jose is the third hurricane in 2017 to have intensified to a Category 4 after Harvey, which left Texas feet-deep in flood water, and Irma. Stay tuned for more updates on Hurricane Jose.