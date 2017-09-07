Hurricane Jose Path, Track News: Storm Continues to Gather Force As It Follows Hurricane Irma's Path

REUTERS/NASA/NOAA Earlier satellite photo of hurricane Irma when it was still a tropical storm within the eastern Atlantic.

As Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc in the Caribbean, it looks like Hurricane Jose is threatening to take the same path as the Category 5 storm. As of Thursday, the tropical storm is right behind Hurricane Irma and is now a Category 2 storm.

Although Jose will potentially blow towards the open ocean, people residing on the Leeward Islands are urged to monitor the path of the Category 2 storm as it might move in some of the same path affected by Irma. Currently, the speed of Irma's winds is pegged at 175 mph. It was previously tagged at 185 mph, which made it one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded in history.

The 10th named tropical storm of the season, Jose has winds that reach maximum speeds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's public advisory on Thursday, Sept. 7, issued at 2 p.m. EDT. Currently, it is east of the Lesser Antilles, a group of small islands near the Leeward Islands.

As for Hurricane Irma, Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello said its strength was something they'd never seen before. "The dangerousness of this event is like nothing we've ever seen. A lot of infrastructure won't be able to withstand this kind of force," he said.

Ahead of its coming, U.S. president Donald Trump had already declared emergencies in areas where Irma was expected to pass by, including Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Residents in some areas were also forced to evacuate.

Since Jose is following the same path as Irma, the question of many is if it will be as devastating as the Category 5 storm. According to NHC, even if Jose reaches the same level winds as Irma by the end of this week, it will still not be as strong as its predecessor. As of now, Jose's wind speed is expected to reach a maximum of 105 mph, far from Irma's current 175 mph.