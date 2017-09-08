Hurricane Katia Path, Track 2017 Updates: New Hurricane To Make A Landfall In Mexico This Weekend

REUTERS/VICTOR YANEZ A resident from Veracruz, Mexico prepares for the possible destruction that Hurricane Katia might bring when it makes a landfall in the country this weekend.

While Category 5 Hurricane Irma is currently ransacking the Caribbean and posing a threat to Florida this weekend, those in Mexico may also experience a major weather disturbance with the arrival of Hurricane Katia.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued warnings in the areas within Cabo Rojo and Laguna Verde in Mexico as Katia threatens to pass by the eastern coast of the country. Tropical storm warnings are also announced in the northern part of Cabo Rojo to Rio Panuco as well as the southern areas of Laguna Verde to Puerto Veracruz.

According to reports, the Katia could possibly bring a strong volume of rainfall that can result to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, particularly in the areas' mountainous terrain. Gusty winds are also expected within the areas where the hurricane is expected to pass by.

As of 5 p.m. EDT, the eye of Hurricane Katia was spotted around 215 miles east of Tampico, Mexico. But it was stationary at that time. The forecasters are expecting to see the hurricane move slowly towards the Mexican coast on Friday, Sept. 8, before making a landfall on Saturday, Sept. 9.

As of 11 p.m. EDT, the NHC recorded that Hurricane Katia has a maximum sustained wind of 85 mph and moving towards a western path at 3 mph.

Another report mentioned that Katia is believed to make a landfall by Friday evening or Saturday morning. It is expected to come with hurricane strength winds and approximately 20 inches of rain.

It may also hit the land around the same time as the expected landfall of Hurricane Irma in southern Florida, while another weather disturbance called Hurricane Jose which is currently situated around 1,000 miles to the east is also expected to hit the same Caribbean islands that Irma plowed through this week.

This is the first time in seven years that three hurricanes developed over the Atlantic at the same time. They came just after Hurricane Harvey caused a lot of damaged properties and killed 60 individuals in the states of Texas and Louisiana in late August to early September.