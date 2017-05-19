Hwang Hana and Park Yoo Chun News: 'Missing You' Actor Caught Getting Cozy With Fiancee in Seoul

South Korean actor Park Yoo Chun and his fiancée, Hwang Hana, were recently spotted spending some quality time together in Seoul. Photos of the couple made their rounds online soon after being released by Dispatch.

Wikimedia Commons/LG"Missing You" actor Park Yoo Chun

The exclusive snaps were taken by the widely-followed Korean media outlet and was reposted by Koreaboo. In the photos, Yoo Chun and Hana are shown being affectionate with each other publicly on a street, outside a restaurant in Seoul, signifying how deeply in love they are with each other.

The photos were reportedly taken on May 11, when Yoo Chun invited Hana out for dinner with some of his friends. One photo shows them seemingly taking a smoking break outside the restaurant.

Currently, Yoo Chun is serving his two-year military service in South Korea. His military service is set to end in August. A few weeks after his discharge from the army, he will marry Hana.

C-JeS Entertainment, the entertainment agency that manages Yoo Chun, confirmed the wedding only last April 13. The announcement caught fans by surprise, especially since they did not know that the actor was actually in a relationship with Hana. In fact, when the news about their upcoming wedding initially came out, she was quick to deny the news on Instagram and said that the rumors were not true.

Rumors about their wedding first surfaced last month. While some fans were happy with the news, some found it hard to believe it since it came out of the blue. Actor Kim Jae Joong, one of Yoo Chun's closest friends in the entertainment industry, was also surprised by the news and admitted that he did not know anything about his friend's relationship with Hana.

The recent photos of Yoo Chun and Hana only go to prove that they are indeed a couple and are getting married soon. The couple are reportedly set to tie the knot on Sept. 10.