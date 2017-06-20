Hybrid Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars: Which Is the Better Choice?

While hybrid cars can dictate a much higher price than their gas cars counterpart, it is said that the former is a better choice than the latter in more ways than one.

BMWThe BMW i3 Range Extender is considered to be one of the best-performing hybrid cars.

A lot of factors need to be considered when buying a new car, often throwing a buyer off his balance. However, with the growing popularity of hybrid cars, most consumers these days find themselves choosing between the traditionally gas-powered cars and hybrid cars.

More and more consumers these days are inclined to go for the hybrid cars as they are more fuel-efficient. Reportedly, a hybrid car can run between 33 and 60 miles per gallon during city driving and between 27 and 68 miles per gallon in highway driving.

While the said figures are not always accurate as drivers may speed up and consume more fuel, it is not the only clear advantage of the hybrid cars. In addition to fuel efficiency, it is also said that hybrid cars are just as easy as the gas-powered cars — if not easier at all. It is alleged that hybrid cars have less engine wear because of their ability to shut down when they are idle, a feature that is a definite advantage for city driving.

On the whole, though, it is said that the most significant advantage of hybrid cars over gas cars is their impact on the environment. While it is true that hybrid cars run on regular fuels used by gas-powered cars, experts claim that they emit less greenhouse gases. This is attributed to the fact that hybrid cars consume less fuel, hence, burn less fuel that causes hazardous emissions.

With hybrid cars clearly having the upper hand over their gas-powered counterpart, it is no wonder more and more people are choosing them. Hence, it is expected that more and more manufacturers will take advantage of the technology and invest more in it in the coming years.