Hydrogen One News: What RED''s First-Ever Smartphone Looks Like

RED official website Promotional picture for RED's Hydrogen One

Given its reputation in the film world, RED's announcement that it will be entering the smartphone market baffled quite a lot of people. As far as people knew, the company was responsible for making professional cameras often used in blockbuster films. The fact that it was about to release its own smartphone was enough to turn the market's attention toward them. Considering that Apple's iPhone 8 and Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 seem to be the highly anticipated phones of the year, many had questions for what RED has in store for them.

According to Business Insider, the first look of the RED smartphone has proven to be far more attention-gripping than the hefty price tag of $1,195. Tagged as the Hydrogen One, RED's first-ever smartphone comes with a lot of notable features, such as a mix of metal and Kevlar design at the back, definitely noticeable dual-lens cameras, eye-catching logo, and modular accessory pins at the bottom.

Meanwhile, further reports on RED's Hydrogen One reveal that the smartphone might just be able to pull off the holographic display feature. The power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner, and the sides were made to be grip-friendly. One of the other things that would be noticeable about RED's Hydrogen One is the fact that it looks so bulky compared to the increasingly thin products from Apple. Regardless, who is to say that it will not be completely justified by the power of the cameras?

There is a lot to expect from RED, and fans are sincerely hoping it will be able to sell its smartphone the same way it sold its cameras: fast and game-changing. The company has been especially tight-lipped on it, but fans can expect more details to come in the next few months leading to its release.

RED's Hydrogen One will begin shipping in 2018, but it is now available for pre-order.