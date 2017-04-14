'Hyper Dragon Ball Z' News: Fan-Made Fighting Game Available

The fan-made fighting video game "Hyper Dragon Ball Z" is now available to download for free on the PC and Mac.

Facebook/HyperDBZ A promotional photo for the fan-made video game "Hyper Dragon Ball Z."

According to GameRant, the video game is developed by Team Z2, a group of fans with some knowledge on game design.

Their team consists of Balthazar, Iced, Just No Point, XGargoyle, Daeron, Barker, AlexSin, Jango, Nico_18, HQ and Thedge. They also received help from Cybaster and another special guest going by the name WizzyWhipItWondeful.

These developers consider "Hyper Dragon Ball Z" as a "from-fans-to-fans fighting game," and is aesthetically inspired by Capcom's fighting game "Street Fighter 2."

An actual trailer containing the latest build of "Hyper Dragon Ball Z" was released through Balthazar's YouTube channel. However, the video itself is no longer accessible.

In the fan-made game, the classic "Dragon Ball Z" heroes and villains are rendered within a 16-bit format, which is a significant departure from the more recent and cel-shaded iterations launched by Bandai Namco. The game features a few playable characters already, and the total fighter count will likely grow as the game's development progresses.

The development team also posted a disclaimer explaining that the game is a project created by fans of "Dragon Ball Z" for their fellow fans. This means they will not be profiting from the original franchise of TOEI TV and Akira Toriyama, as well as the works of Capcom and Bandai Namco.

"Hyper Dragon Ball Z is a non-profit fan game, made by fans for fans," the game's disclaimer reads. "The download for this game is free. No YouTube revenue is made on this channel."

"Dragon Ball is copyright of Akira Toriyama and TOEI TV," the dev team clarified. "Please support the official releases! A big thanks to Capcom, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Akira Toriyama and many others without which this game wouldn't be possible. And last but not least, a special thanks to YOU, for your continued support!"

It remains unclear whether or not Bandai Namco will be supporting "Hyper Dragon Ball Z," especially since other companies are actively taking down fan-made video games.