HyunA and Triple H News: HyunA Addresses '365 FRESH' Video Controversy

HyunA shared her thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding her group Triple H's new music video for "365 FRESH." In her interview, the singer reacted to concerns from critics that the new video has been inappropriate and too sexual.

Youtube/4minuteofficialA screenshot from the music video of HyunA's song titled "Ice Cream"

The member of Triple H spoke with the regulars of Section TV in a recent interview, and in the course of the show, the star explained that she has her part to play in the group. According to All KPop, via Korea Portal, HyunA explained that her job is to project an image of a girly character in order to contrast and stand out from the other members.

HyunA further explained that it is E'Dawn who is assigned to be the more daring member of the group. The singer joked that if she does not keep up, E'Dawn would soon leave her behind in the sexiness department.

Aside from making her part clear in the video that's been called "revealing," the singer also said that she set out to make some changes to her roles. "I also wanted to do something different from things I've always done," HyunA said.

Still speaking about the controversial "365 FRESH" music video, HyunA went on to share how the group is taking a more experimental approach. "It is impossible for everyone to like it. We wanted to avoid what is typically done. With youth as the motif, we tried to express instability while being as placid as possible," the singer explained.

Triple H, the newest subunit under Cube Entertainment, released the music video for "365 FRESH" as their debut for their album "199X." The video was first released on May 1 to the delight of HyunA fans, when it soon got caught in controversy for its perceived sexual and inappropriate content.