Hyung Eun Receives Hate Messages for Disrespectful BTS Comments, Leaves Bulldok Due to Controversy?

After her allegedly disrespectful comments about BTS member V during BJ Rose's Afreeca TV broadcast, Hyung Eun is said to have been receiving a lot of negative feedbacks.

YouTube/Luminant EntertainmentRapper-dancer Hyung Eun reportedly left her girl group Bulldok after the BTS Army backlash when she allegedly insulted the all-male KPop group.

Hyung Eun appeared in the broadcast interview where she was asked about her thoughts regarding the widely popular KPop group. But aside from dropping the honorific term "sunbae," she also has reportedly insulted the group.

According to the KPop newbie, she already lost her interest in BTS. Based from the translated transcript of the interview, she also believes that V looks like he was "practicing so hard that it looked like they had athlete's feet."

The episode was already taken down online, but fans of BTS showed their disappointment by commenting on her apology for her rude statements on Instagram. According to reports, this forced her to delete her posts and turn her social media account private.

Meanwhile, new reports reveal that Hyung Eun already left her own KPop girl group Bulldok. But the group's management reveals that the rapper actually left a month ago due to health reasons. It means her decision to leave had nothing to do with the controversy. However, the group management still released an apology on her behalf.

According to the translated post on Bulldok's official Instagram account, saying: "Her health did not impact her daily activities, but she could not dance without a long recovery period. Although we did not officially announce her leaving, we made the final decision on April 20. Our company was not aware of what Hyung Eun would be doing following her hiatus so this controversy arose as a result. Although Hyung Eun has left the group, as her former agency, we apologize to BTS and everyone who felt hurt by her comments."

Hyung Eun is currently silent about her future plans for her career.