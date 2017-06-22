'I Am Jazz' Season 3 Spoilers: Jazz Jennings Talks About Undergoing 'Bottom Surgery' in Upcoming Season

Jazz Jennings opened up about what fans should look forward to in the return of her "I Am Jazz" reality show season 3.

Facebook/iamjazztlcThird season of TLC's "I Am Jazz" to focus on star's decision to undergo the surgery

The 16-year-old transgender activist said in an interview with Larry King that the third season of the TLC reality show will center on the "last step" of her gender reassignment transition.

"In season 3 you'll see my bond grow more with my family and me hanging out with my friends," Jennings said in the interview. "But most of all it focuses on the bottom surgery, which is now a big part of my life. And it kind of explores the different problems that I go through with that."

She also said that she is prepared to face all the complications that may come her way after the surgery. But she also admitted that her mother Jeanette is more worried about what might happen to her.

In a separate interview with People Now, Jennings also revealed that there is a big possibility to incur several complications whenever a person undergoes a bottom surgery. "We've been talking about it a lot. You'll see in the show, there's some problems because I've been on the hormone blockers and basically I haven't had a lot of development — so we're debating if I have enough material to work with," she said.

However, she believes that she has to go through all of it to become the person she wants to be.

"I feel like this is the last step for me to complete who I am as a person. I know I'm a girl, but this just confirms that. I'm ready," she also said.

Aside from her upcoming surgery, "I Am Jazz" season 3 will also feature Jennings' attempts in order to learn how to drive. She is also expected to be more active in the dating scene.

TLC will air the two-night premiere of "I Am Jazz" season 3 beginning Tuesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. EDT. This will be followed by the second-part of the premiere on Wednesday, June 28, at 9 p.m. EDT.