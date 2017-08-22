'I Hope Trump Is Assassinated': Missouri Senator in Hot Water After Controversial Comment

Opposition towards President Donald Trump has been growing each month with even those from his own party starting to distance themselves from him. However, a state senator from Missouri took one step too far after suggesting that the president should be assassinated.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump waves after arriving by helicopter at Morristown Airport to depart aboard Air Force One bound for Washington in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. August 14, 2017.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal is currently in hot water after a comment she made on Facebook. "I hope Trump is assassinated," Chappelle-Nadal wrote. The post has since been deleted, however, it clearly didn't go unnoticed.

The comment went viral on social media and put the spotlight on the senator. Not long after, calls for her resignation from her fellow lawmakers as well as the state's governor, Eric Greitens, began mounting

The United States Secret Service also took notice of Chappelle-Nadal's post. The agency is now looking into the comments the senator made which they are considering as a threat.

"The St. Louis Field Office of the Secret Service is looking into the comments," Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan said in a statement to CNN. "The Secret Service investigates all threats against the President, Vice President, and other protectees, whether they be direct, implied or comments in passing.

Chappelle-Nadal has issued an apology for the language she used. She explained that her comment was not inciting violence against the president but was said out of frustration.

"I didn't mean what I put up. Absolutely not," she said. "It was in response to the concerns that I am hearing from residents of St. Louis."

In response to calls for her resignation from the state legislature, Chappelle-Nadal said, "I could have chosen and should have chosen better language. I do not think it is worthy of expelling me from the Senate."

This is not the first time a public figure has indirectly threatened the president's life. It was not too long ago when comedian Kathy Griffin posted a photo of her holding what appeared to be a severed head of Trump, heavily reminiscent of the terrorist group ISIS.