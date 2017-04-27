Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Baby Due Date, Latest News: Couple Expecting Their First Baby

Two years after their marriage, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are now expecting their first child. The happy couple announced the big news on Instagram.

(Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman)Actor Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015.

The "Vampire Diaries" actor posted a photo of his wife showing off her baby bump. On the caption, Somerhalder thanked everyone as he cherished the experience.

"In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first," the actor wrote.

"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast," he went on to say.

Reed shared the same photo, addressing the caption to their "little one" and gushing about the baby's arrival and the excitement it brings. "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you," she wrote, Reed and Somerhalder kept the news about the pregnancy to themselves first. It is unclear when the baby's due date is, but it looks like the family will get bigger sooner. According to an insider that spoke to Us Weekly, the couple "really wanted a baby" and that Reed always wished to have a baby before she turns 30. The "Twilight" star is 28. Before breaking the baby news, Somerhalder and Reed celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month and sent some love to each other on Instagram as well.