Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed News: Married Couple Inseparable at Charity Event in California

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed were recently spotted together at the PTTOW! Summit: Love & Courage charity event in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday, April 11.

Youtube/The CW Television Network A screenshot of Ian Somerhalder from promotional footage for The CW's "The Vampire Diaries."

According to Just Jared, the 38-year-old "Vampire Diaries" star and the 28-year-old actress were inseparable while they attended the event, which was held at the Terranea Resort. The couple met up with 14-year-old Caine Monroy at the benefit.

Monroy is a boy who, at the tender age of 9, created an entire arcade called "Caine's Arcade" using only cardboard and his creativity.

Also in attendance were "Me, Myself & I" hit-maker Bebe Rexha and Steve Aoki.

The annual event aims to bring creative executives and influencers together. Somerhalder and Reed attended a similar event the previous year, along with other artists such as Zoe Saldana, Charli XCX and Idina Menzel.

On Sunday evening, April 16, Somerhalder was also seen walking the red carpet at the 2017 Beijing International Film Festival in China.

Aside from charity work and career-related activities, Somerhalder and his wife also recently took the time to meet the new baby of stylist Lindsey Dupuis and singer/songwriter Ben Bledsoe.

Reed shared a photo of the visit on Instagram, and captioned it:

"Hi sweet Emmy. If only you knew how much fun we are going to have together in this life. I'm sitting here day dreaming about backyard BBQ's and finger painting parties, and I can already imagine your shiny blonde pigtails and hear your tiny little giggles. We love you so much already... Welcome to the world little one... Love, Your Aunt Nik and Uncle Ian."

With the recent conclusion of "The Vampire Diaries," Somerhalder is currently gearing up for the launch of his forthcoming film, "Time Framed." Reed, on the other hand, has currently been working in the studio, creating new music to release.