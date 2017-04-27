Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Still So In Love Two Years After Their Wedding

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed greeted each other on Wednesday, April 26, as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The two actors paid tribute to each other through their respective Instagram posts, showing photos from the day they got married.

REUTERS/Yves Herman Actor Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015.

Somerhalder, 38, posted a photo of her hugging Reed on their wedding day. In the caption, he wrote, "To the most amazing human in the world. Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage. Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I've ever known."

"To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can't even count them," he added.

Meanwhile, Reed, 28, posted a black-and-white photo of her and her husband kissing on their wedding day to commemorate the special occasion. In the caption, she called Somerhalder her "partner in this life" and her "better half in every way."

Reed said navigating the waters of life with her husband is the greatest and most rewarding adventure she has ever known, and that every single day with him only gets better.

"We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it," she added.

Somerhalder surprised Reed on Tuesday night when Reed was busy making music in a recording studio. While spending the night together, both of them shared a video of Reed's untitled song on Instagram. In his post, Somerhalder said there's no better way to celebrate their anniversary than listening to his wife's beautiful voice.

Three months after their engagement in January 2015, Somerhalder married Reed in Malibu, California in April of that same year. Last year, Somerhalder said in his interview with PEOPLE that it was pure bliss waking up each morning next to the "Twilight" actress.

In a separate interview in 2016, Somerhalder also revealed their plan to have children shortly after tying the knot.