Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Welcome First Baby

Nikki Reed has given birth to her first baby with husband Ian Somerhalder.

According to the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE, the actors welcomed their daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on Tuesday, July 25, at 10:26 a.m. She is the first child for the pair, who tied the knot in April 2015.

The exciting news comes after Reed revealed that she and her husband would not be entertaining visitors when their child arrived. "We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," the actress told Fit Pregnancy and Baby (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Just the three of us, no visitors."

In addition, Reed declared that she and Somerhalder are turning off their phones during that period. Reed, 29, and Somerhalder, 38, first shared the "Twilight" star's pregnancy through Instagram back in May.

Although the couple's decision sounds a bit extreme, clinical psychologist Dr. Divna Haslam told The New Daily that having alone time after a child's birth is not really uncommon for most new parents.

"Often people will do it for the first couple of days in hospital," Haslam explained, noting that extending that period is not a bad idea at all.

"It is really important for parents, especially mothers, and infants to bond well in the first month because we know that developing a strong attachment has a lot of positive effects long-term, like building trust or assisting general coping," she added.

The only downside of cutting oneself off from society, as Haslam pointed out, is that there is a higher risk of developing perinatal or postpartum depression for the mother.

Considering Reed and Somerhalder's vow of silence, fans will likely wait a bit longer to see a photo of the couple's first daughter.