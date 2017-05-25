Ian Somerhalder-Nikki Reed news: Actor offers heartwarming message to wife on her birthday

"Twilight" saga star Nikki Reed recently celebrated her birthday and her husband, Ian Somerhalder, wrote a heart-warming message to her on social media.

Reed celebrated her 29th birthday on May 17 and her husband dedicated a nine-photo slide on Instagram that went with his message.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing human I know... Today, we celebrate you," Somerhalder's message began.

"The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. Its that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life. ... Every day I get to watch you being you I'm constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you," Somerhalder said to his wife.

Reed and Somerhalder started dating back in 2014 and tied the knot in April the following year. The two celebrated the second anniversary of their marriage last month with messages for each other on Instagram.

It appears that this couple enjoys telling the world how much they are in love and that they continue to be deeply in awe of each other.

In Reed's anniversary post, the actress described how life gets better every day with her husband by her side. She also said that finding the meaning of life alongside her hubby is the "most rewarding adventure" she's ever known.

Meanwhile, Somerhalder's anniversary message began with him calling his wife the "most amazing human in the world." The actor described Reed as his best friend, and that they'll have more moments to say how much they love each other.

The couple will celebrate another milestone soon, as they are also expecting their first child this year.

The two recently shared the same photo on social media where Reed is wearing a light blue dress, gently holding her big baby bump. Somerhalder is on his knees, giving their baby in her womb a kiss.