Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed news: 'The Vampire Diaries' actor gives touching tribute to his wife for her birthday

"The Vampire Diaries" actor Ian Somerhalder sent his birthday wishes to his wife, "Twilight" actress and fashion designer Nikki Reed, who turned 29 on May 18, via a social media post.

Facebook/thevampirediariesIan Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore on "The Vampire Diaries."

In his message on Instagram, he said, "The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. Its [sic] that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life."

He continued, "Thank you for your tireless pursuit of spreading good, being an instrument of change and seamlessly weaving the complex threads of our lives together into the warmest, softest and most magical blanket."

He also said, "Every day I get to watch you being you I'm constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you."

This is not the first time that Somerhalder has taken to Instagram to share his emotions for his wife. Early this month, he shared a photo of him kissing Reed's baby bump, with an equally touching message.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the couple really wanted to have a baby, prior to the announcement of the news that they were expecting. The source also revealed that Nikki wanted to have kids before she turned 30, a wish that was granted. No information has been revealed as to when Reed will give birth, or what their baby's sex is.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary just last month. They got married on April 26, in Santa Monica, California. The couple already have furry babies, as they have adopted several animals together, testament of their love of animals.

Reed recently released her own eco-friendly lifestyle line, called "Bayou with Love." Her products include accessories made using sustainable means.