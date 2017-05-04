Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed News: 'The Vampire Diaries' Star Career Stalls?; Pregnant Wife Rumored to Be Breadwinner

Following the end of "The Vampire Diaries" on The CW last March, Ian Somerhalder has allegedly been having a hard time booking his next projects. On the other hand, his pregnant wife, Nikki Reed, has Bayou with Love, her sustainable clothing line.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten "The Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder is awaiting the birth of his first baby with Nikki Reed.

A report suggested that it's likely Reed is currently the family's breadwinner. Somerhalder has been spending the last few months tending to his pregnant wife and touching base with his followers on social media. While being devoted and on hand for Reed makes Somerhalder a commendable husband and future father, he is reportedly living off his royalties from "The Vampire Diaries."

The money from his former show, however, would reportedly be not enough, especially with their firstborn child's arrival. Somerhalder is said to be waiting on calls from Hollywood, but so far, nothing has materialized while his former co-stars have already been back at work.

Rumor mills are quick to suggest the couple's mounting money problems could have this relationship end up in a divorce. But as these speculations arise, Somerhalder and Reed have been seen enjoying date nights before their family welcomes a baby.

The couple was recently spotted coming out of Los Angeles's Cafe Gratitude after dinner with friends and both were smiling at each other and looking content. Somerhalder was even seen putting his arm around his pregnant wife while she rested her head on his shoulders.

In May, Somerhalder announced Reed's pregnancy in a post on Instagram, following two years of marriage. According to E! News, the couple might be expecting a baby boy based on Reed's blue dress for the pregnancy reveal.

"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible," Somerhalder said in his announcement. The couple did not divulge when the baby is due but fans speculate Reed could give birth by the end of the summer.