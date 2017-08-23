Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed News: Vow of Silence Broken as New Dad Gushes Over Wife in a Love Note

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed committed to a month of silence on social media when their baby arrived. The new dad, however, broke this vow when he posted a photo online with an accompanying love note for his wife.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Ian Somerhalder can't help but express his love for his wife Nikki Reed who gave birth to Bodhi, their first baby.

Somerhalder shared a photo of Reed's Fit Pregnancy September cover issue on his Instagram. The post also came with two more photos of his wife before and after pregnancy.

"Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one," Somerhalder wrote in the caption. "The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it."

Somerhalder also thanked his wife for being an inspiration to him and to everyone that Reed encounters.

Somerhalder and Reed welcomed their first baby on July 25. They named her Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

The new mom shared in the magazine feature that she and Somerhalder were going to be offline from social media after the baby's birth. Calling this as their "month of silence," Reed said that they would also not take in visitors at their home for 30 days so that the three of them can communicate and be fully present together as a family.

Somerhalder and Reed have been friends for years but they started dating in 2014 after the actor's split from Nina Dobrev, his co-star on "The Vampire Diaries, and the end of Reed's marriage to Paul McDonald, a former "American Idol" contestant and musician. Reports have it that the four used to double date.

The couple announced their engagement six months later and then Somerhalder and Reed married in April 2015.