Ian Somerhalder's Wife Nikki Reed Reveals Plans After Baby Bodhi's Birth

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed welcomed a baby girl into the world in July. Now, the "Twilight" actress has revealed their plans following the arrival of their first child.

REUTERS/Yves Herman Actor Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Youth" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2015.

Speaking to Fit Pregnancy and Baby, Reed said that they would be keeping a low profile for a few weeks after the actress gives birth. This means no visitors and even no phones, adding that there are no expectations for them communicate.

"We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," said the first-time mom. "After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence."

Citing their desire for wanting a bit of privacy with their new daughter, Reed said that their decision to cut off communication altogether is for the best.

"Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present," she explained.

Some fans were surprised when the couple revealed their newborn's unique name — Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder. Bodhi is a Sanskrit name meaning "awakened," possibly an homage to their roles as vampires.

Reed will be the on the cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby's September issue. She had a photo shoot before she gave birth wearing a linen dress that highlighted her baby bump.

During the interview, the actress added that Somerhalder was very excited to meet their baby girl, which is probably why she is so open about her pregnancy. She joked about how "The Vampire Diaries" actor wanted her to be pregnant forever.

Reed and Somerhalder tied the knot in April 2015 after nine months of dating. The latter announced her pregnancy in May with an Instagram post.

"To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," Somerhalder wrote, alongside a photo of him kissing Reed's bump.