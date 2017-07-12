'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress and Wife London Expecting Their First Child

Nathan Kress of "iCarly" fame is going to be a dad as he recently announced that he and his wife, London, are expecting a baby.

Facebook/iCarly Nathan Kress (R) in a promotional image for "iCarly."

The 24-year-old "iCarly" star was with his wife in London when they made the pregnancy announcement. The actor also showed his creativity when he ingeniously used a play on words to announce the great news.

In an Instagram post, husband and wife, both 24, posed for the camera with Big Ben in the background. The post was captioned with, "Me and my baby in London. Me, and my baby in London. Me. And my baby IN —> LONDON <—Get it??"

"Mommy and daddy are thrilled to announce Baby Kress, arriving January 2018," Kress finally said.

Not wanting to be left out, London also took to Instagram and posted a picture of them both.

"I put my barf bag down for this photo. #seriouslySOexcited #weloveoursweetbabyKress #completelyworthit #secondtrimesterherewecome," the "Into the Storm" actress joked.

Nathan and London have been vacationing in London. The couple appears to be having a lot of fun after having been spotted out and about from the prestigious Oxford University to the Cotswolds where they indulged in a great tea meal, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The couple also visited London's dad who is based in the United Kingdom.

Nathan Kress, who is best known for his role as Freddie in the hit Nickelodeon show "iCarly," tied the knot with London back in November 2015. The two had been dating for about nine months prior to their wedding. They also both starred in the 2014 film, "Into the Storm." Their wedding saw "iCarly" stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Jerry Trainor reuniting in Sierra Madre, California just for the occasion.

A year and a half later, husband and wife are finally expecting their first child.