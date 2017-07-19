'Icons: Combat Arena' Gameplay News: Wavedash Reveals New Title at EVO 2017

At this year's Evolution Championship Series (EVO), Wavedash Games unveiled its upcoming title "Icons: Combat Arena."

After two years of development, the studio gave EVO attendees a first look at the gameplay of "Icons: Combat Arena." The game comes with full 3D models, while its character archetypes are also reminiscent of "Smash Bros. Melee" favorites. This is no surprise given that a number of the Wavedash staff consist of former and current "Smash" players.

And to note, Wavedash CEO Matt Fairchild and creative director Jason Rice started in the world of competitive gaming with "Smash Bros. Melee."

As of now, the studio has revealed five characters: Ashani, Raymer, Kidd, Xana, and Zhurong. While all five have been featured in the video trailer, only Zhurong's character description has been revealed. According to Wavedash, the character is an expert swordsman. She now rules an ancient empire after mercilessly defeating her brother in the battle for the throne.

Players can expect these playable characters to be equipped with movesets similar to "Super Smash Bros." Edge hand and wavedash are among the abilities expected to appear in the forthcoming title.

At EVO, the developers also announced an upcoming Open Beta. Wavedash will launch the Open Beta sometime in the fall through Steam. Although the studio has left out a number of details about the event, especially its official launch date, they are already encouraging gamers to sign up. Those who do will be entitled to an exclusive Wavedash Kidd Skin.

The developers will still take into account the feedback from gamers, especially during the Open Beta. Thus, the current gameplay of "Icons: Combat Arena" might not be final.

EVO 2017 took place last July 14–16 at Las Vegas, Nevada.

