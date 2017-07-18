'Icons: Combat Arena' Release Date, Gameplay News: Wavedash's New Game Similar to Nintendo's 'Smash Bros.'

Facebook/Iconsgg A promotional image for "Icons: Combat Arena"

Wavedash Games has finally unveiled their first official project titled "Icons: Combat Arena."

Although Nintendo did not make any announcements about the "Super Smash Bros." franchise during the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) 2017, there is an upcoming similar game from Wavedash that will hopefully satisfy the fans of the Nintendo title.

According to Eurogamer, "Icons: Combat Arena" looks exactly like "Super Smash Bros." However, this was not just a coincidence as the people behind it are the same ones who were also involved in Project M, which was a mod for "Super Smash Bros. Brawl" on the Wii.

It should be noted that Wavedash's new title does not feature any Nintendo characters and that the company is branding as it is an independent project; unlike Project M, which was a mod for a Nintendo game. Although, the attempt to replicate "Super Smash Bros." will cause "Icons" to have quite a high standard to meet.

The gameplay trailer for the game has also been released online and according to reports, it has garnered mixed responses. Some people have criticized its similarities to Nintendo's property, dubbing it as a clone, while others seem to be excited to finally have a new, but similar, game in the market soon.

However, "Icons" is not the first game to replicate "Smash Bros." The most notable title to have used similar mechanics was the "PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale."

Wavedash CEO Matt Fairchild and Creative Director Jason Rice have solidified their position in the world of gaming through "Super Smash Bros. Melee," starting out as tournament organizers before becoming big names in the industry. Compared to "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" and "Dragon Ball FighterZ," which were demonstrated during the recent event, Wavedash discreetly revealed their new title in a hotel room, as reported by Kotaku.

"Icons: Combat Arena" is a free-to-play platform-based fighting game from Wavedash Games. Its beta version is scheduled to be released via Steam (PC) this fall.