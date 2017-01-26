If Bono, Adele and Paul McCartney Were Coming, Would You?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Larry Tomczak is a best-selling author and cultural commentator with over 40 years of trusted ministry experience.

Oftentimes people inquire about who will be at a particular event. This determines if they'll show.

Whether it's a party, pastor's luncheon or citywide event, we gauge the importance of a gathering by who'll be present. Just common sense, right? Star power affects attendance.

What about if the entire focus of a function was not on a celebrity but someone unseen, unattractive and unwanted? Add to the equation this individual is the target of an insidious scheme to snuff out his very life?

We've probably got better things to do. After all, what difference does one person really make?

The Power of One

This Friday a momentous event takes place in our Nation's Capital.

It's a massive gathering wherein hundreds of thousands of passionate and polite pro-lifers unite yearly to call attention to the silent screams of the estimated 4,000 unborn children exterminated through the dismemberment of abortion every single day in America.

The 44th annual "March for Life" has a simple mission: testify to the beauty of life and the dignity of each unborn person. This is the largest pro-life event in the entire world! The theme for 2017 is "The Power of One."

I'd like to encourage you to not only attend and unite with us in intercessory prayer, but also to become more engaged in the defense of unborn children in this new political climate with Trump's election.

We now have a president who stands for the sanctity of human life and is committed to appoint only pro-life Supreme Court Justices. We have vice-president Mike Pence who is a long-standing advocate for unborn babies. We also have a forthcoming Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who has a sterling 100 percent pro-life record from the National Right to Life!

This comes providentially only days after what millions assumed would be the inauguration of diehard pro-abortionist, Hillary Clinton, and the "Women's March in D.C.", where throngs chanted support for Planned Parenthood and "women's reproductive rights." This organization, which is about to lose tax-payer funding, once articulated their position, "An abortion kills the life of the baby after it has begun."

The high point at the march was a fifteen-minute tirade by actress/activist Ashley Judd who not long ago spent 6 ½ weeks at a treatment center for depression and insomnia. She believes it's "selfish" and "unconscionable to breed" after sharing at the Democratic National Convention how glad she was to have had an abortion.

Understanding the Annual March for Life

The "Joan of Ark" of the pro-life movement, the late Nellie Gray, was a hero to millions and me. She pioneered the "March for Life," after gathering folks in her home following the infamous Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion on demand in 1973. Our church honored her one Sunday with a commemorative plaque and prayer for her, and a standing ovation to let her know we believe in the power of one life to make a difference.

Despite minimal press coverage and mockery from rabid pro-abortion advocates, we saw attendance of 250,000 during 2003–2009; 400,000 between 2011–2012; and, an estimated 650,000 in 2013.

While living in the Washington, DC area for 24 years, we bundled up our children and made it an annual family event no matter how cold or how wet it was! I participated by carrying a wooden baby coffin to call attention to our cause.

In a national conference call of a thousand people sponsored by our ministry, Intercessors for America, we recently heard from the woman directing this year's march. She appealed that we undergird this massive gathering with prayer for protection of everyone in attendance. Please unite with us for security to be perfect.

This sacred rally begins at 11:45 A.M. this Friday, January 27th, and the actual march follows at 1:00 PM. It convenes on the grounds of the National Mall and prayerfully proceeds to the Supreme Court.

No, Bono, Adele and Paul McCartney won't be present. But we are grateful that Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, will speak along with Senators, Congressmen, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, author Eric Metaxas and Benjamin Watson of the Baltimore Ravens. A former Planned Parenthood Director, Abby Johnson, will also share her experience to the dismay of Planned Parenthood officials.

In the past, President George W. Bush and Dr. Alveda King addressed us. President Ronald Reagan delivered phone messages to show his solidarity.

Nellie once asked former President Barack Obama to speak at the 36th annual March but he declined. Instead he released a statement stating his support for abortion. How tragic.

Last Saturday's "March for Women" in DC was supposed to be an "inclusive" event for all women. Interestingly, the pro-life feminists who were originally included in the "partnership," were "kicked out."

I guess pre-born, little women don't count nor do those who dare to differ from pro-abortion proponents.

Since 1973, we have seen over 58 million unborn babies exterminated through abortion in America! We cannot remain passive but must pray fervently for God's strategy and divine intervention to see Roe v. Wade overturned in our generation.

Go to Marchforlife.org or the National Right to Life website for information. Make it a priority to be involved in the pro-life cause!

Before her death, Mother Teresa spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, with then President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary (staunch supporters of unfettered abortion and Planned Parenthood), listening at her side.

Responding to those who say abortions spares "unwanted" children, the diminutive, saintly nun extended her arms and said as Bill and Hillary listened attentively, "There is no such thing as an unwanted child! Bring any such child to me. I will find them a home!"

Later she stated, "We cannot fight credibly against other social and moral ills, including poverty and violence, while we tolerate mass killings by abortion."

As secular forces are aggressive in propagating their deceptive viewpoint, we must rise to the challenge as we pray and respond pro-actively at this pivotal time.

Remember the "Power of One" and be a part of the pro-life generation!

