Iggy Azalea Announces Collaboration with Azealia Banks, Ends Feud

Iggy Azalea is burying the hatchet with Azealia Banks.

Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks are looking to make peace with a collaboration. Azalea announced the news via social media that Banks would be featured on her upcoming album, "Digital Distortion."

The Australian rapper revealed the news through Snapchat, much to the shock and confusion of some of her fans. And while not everyone agrees with Azalea's decision, the "Fancy" hitmaker took to Twitter to voice out her opinions on the matter. Azalea explained that she wanted to stop fighting and make something good out of the opportunity instead.

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

The two female artists were already on their way to making amends in June. Azalea posted a long message that asked Banks to get to know her better before jumping to conclusions.

Banks then responded in an interview with XXL that she was open to reconciling.

"I think a true reconciliation can happen once there is some acknowledgment of what hip-hop has been trying to tell her," Banks said, explaining that this was an issue of both race and feminism. "I hope that there will be a chance for us to have an open discussion about this, as I feel America and the world could really benefit from some candid discourse between two public figures about the world's biggest sickness: racism. I wish for women of the future to be able to refer to this moment in women's culture as an example of what can happen when people take time to understand."

The feud between Azalea and Banks began on Twitter in 2011 and has been running since then. It seems both artists are now ready to take the high road, but that does not mean Azalea is in the clear with everyone else.

Halsey, who is perhaps best known for her work with the Chainsmokers on "Closer," took a jab at Azalea while speaking to The Guardian. Halsey revealed that she would not collaborate with the "Switch" rapper. Azalea then hit back at the "Colors" singer on the Smallzy's Surgery podcast.

"Digital Distortion" will drop this year.