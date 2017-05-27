Iggy Azalea Not Dating New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr.

Being a professional athlete has its perks. For some, it's the wealth, fame and glory. For most, it's the pleasure of being able to do what one excels at and simultaneously enjoys. Yes, being a professional athlete is arguably the epitome of how hard work pays off. But it also has its downsides. For one, media follows them around and for the sake of a story or because of a wrong assumption, rumors can circulate regardless of whether or not they're true.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Rapper Iggy Azalea arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 8, 2015.

One of the most recent examples of how the life of a professional athlete can be a hassle is the rumors that circulated because of reports that New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is dating the famous singer, Iggy Azalea. These reports gained solid ground when Beckham skipped several of the Giants' organized activities this week and instead of toning up for the season, he was spotted within the immediate vicinity of the Australian singer.

The two were spending their free time at the Bowlero bowling alley in Los Angeles when cameras captured a single group photo where they allegedly looked like they were a couple.

According to TMZ Sports, Azalea confirmed that the photo was real but denied being in a relationship with Beckham. Furthermore, rumors of them being a couple would be ridiculous seeing that Azalea herself commented that she's not interested in Beckham's sport let alone know who the wide receiver is.

Sources also reached out to Beckham who "vehemently denied" that he was in a relationship with Azalea. Though the news didn't damage their individual careers, some football fans had criticized Beckham for ditching practice to spend time with his supposed girlfriend. Now that everything's cleared up, Beckham looks like he's ready to get back on track starting with the activities scheduled later this week.