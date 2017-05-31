Iggy Azalea-Odell Beckham Jr. News: Rapper Addresses Dating Rumors

Iggy Azalea has revealed the real score between her and Odell Beckham Jr.

REUTERS / Mario AnzuoniRapper Iggy Azalea arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

The Australian rapper has denied rumors claiming she is dating Odell Beckham Jr. In a short interview with TMZ, Azalea said she does not even know the New York Giants star. Word about their alleged relationship began when Azalea and Beckham Jr. were seen at the Bowlero Los Angeles bowling alley on Monday night.

While she admitted posing with the football wide receiver for a group photo, Azalea said that was all it was. She stressed that there was nothing going on between them, as recent reports claimed. The media outlet also reported that sources close to Beckham Jr. denied he and Azalea were dating.

Following two years of setbacks and delays, Azalea's second album is set to be released on June 30. The female rapper has already released three tracks from the upcoming album, titled "Digital Distortion," including the 2016 single "Team," the underrated "Mo Bounce" and her collaboration with Annitta titled "Switch."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Azalea opened up about how her broken engagement inspired her to work on the new album.

"When I started [writing], I think things were very lovey-dovey, and I was engaged and about to get married and in that head space," she revealed. "I had a lot of changes and a breakup and was sort of like, 'Wow, okay. Now I'm a single woman in my mid-20s and I want to talk about other stuff now!"

Azalea and Nick Young called it quits in July 2016 due to the Los Angeles Lakers star's alleged infidelity. On Twitter, Azalea mentioned that they broke up after she discovered he had brought women into their house while she was away. She said she only knew about Young's actions when she saw security footage of their home.