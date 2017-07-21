iHeartRadio Music Festival 2017 Lineup, Dates Announced

REUTERS/Toby Melville Coldplay will be performing at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

iHeartRadio has already announced its 2017 lineup for its upcoming music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Festival goers will be able to catch musical acts such as Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton and Lorde. Other artists include Kings of Leon, Big Sean, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett and Harry Styles. There will also be a special guest performance by Kesha.

The two-day music festival will begin on Friday, Sept. 22. On Saturday, Sept. 23, festival goers will be able to experience iHeart's Daytime Village across from the Luxor Hotel and Casino. There will be musical performances by Migos, Halsey, Flume, Little Mix, French Montana, Niall Horan, All Time Low, Khalid, Julia Michaels, Bleachers, Kelsea Ballerini, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet and Cheat Codes taking place there.

"Our goal every year is to create the most diverse music festival in the world," iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises president John Sykes said in a statement (via Variety). "The only thing these artists have in common is they are all best in their class."

The main stage performances will be held at the T-Mobile Arena. Ryan Seacrest is set to host the show. Fans who are unable to attend but would like to catch the performances need not worry, as the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be broadcast live through iHeartMedia radio stations. Fans can also watch the live stream on CWTV.com and the CW app. The CW Network will also air the music festival on Oct. 4 and 5 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 28, at 1 p.m. EDT. However, Capital One cardholders will be able to purchase tickets earlier, beginning on Tuesday, July 25, at 1 p.m. EDT. As for the Daytime Village, fans can already buy tickets now.

