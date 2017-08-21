'Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time' Episode 7 Spoilers: Oda and Uesugi Forces to Battle It Out at the Beach

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time."

The Oda and Uesugi Armies are about to have a decisive battle on the beach on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time." Whose side will time-displaced Sasuke Sarutobi eventually take?

Previously, Kennyo's attempt to take revenge on Nobunaga Oda failed due to the vengeful warrior choosing instead to adopt a cat and protect it from what he deemed to be a merciless man. This made Kenshin Uesugi of the Kasugayama Castle want to go into battle and defeat Nobunaga Oda himself before somebody else beat him to it.

However, Sasuke, who has been working as a spy for Uesugi, suggested that he will go and talk to Oda first. Uesugi agreed, but only after Sasuke told him he could kill Yukimura instead if Sasuke failed to return with favorable news.

Sasuke did return, after being lost and distracted by a variety of things in the forest. And now, the battle royal between two strong historical forces has been set to happen on the most unexpected of places: the beach.

What's about to transpire in an episode cheekily titled "Ikemen Beach"? Will an epic battle of blood and glory even happen, or will Sasuke's quirky take on things prevail?

Originally titled "Ikemen Sengoku: Toki wo Kakeru ga Koi wa Hajimaranai (Ikemen Sengoku: Love Won't Start By Crossing Through Time)," the series is an adaptation of a popular "Ikemen (Handsome Men)" otome game series for iOS and Android created by the Tokyo-based smartphone game company CYBIRD.

An otome game is a story-based video game primarily aimed towards the female market. The main plot goal is for a romantic relationship to develop between the player and one of the several game characters.

In the series, Tokyo University graduate Sasuke fell into a timeslip and found himself in the Sengoku period where he met a handful of the generals he has only read about in textbooks. However, whatever he read in the books does not even begin to describe the kind of period he found himself in.

"Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time" airs on Wednesdays at 10:10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays at 10:25 p.m. JST on Sun TV. Information about other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.