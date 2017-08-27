'Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time' Episode 8 Spoilers: Motonari Mouri Arrives

Ikemen Sengoku Anime Series Official Site Promotional image for the Sengoku feudal lord, Motonari Mori from the short-form Japanese anime series, "Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time."

The three-part Sengoku-style beach challenge continues on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time." However, the arrival of a new handsome warlord may stir things up in unexpected ways.

Even before the anime adaptation of the popular feudal romance otome game began, it was already announced that Motonari Mouri will be joining the 11 characters that originally appeared in the said game. And now that he has arrived, he seems determined to stir up some trouble for the competing forces of Nobunaga Oda and Kenshin Uesugi.

As was previously agreed upon, Nobunaga, Kenshin, and their men have come to the beach to face each other in what was supposed to have been a battle to the death. However, the time-displaced Tokyo University student, Sasuke Sarutobi, suggested a much better way to settle their differences.

Sasuke proposed a three-part challenge wherein Nobunaga and Kenshin's men could compete without having to draw their swords out at each other. After all, they were at the beach and there were a lot of other ways they could enjoy their time there than through a bloody sword fight.

The first challenge was a Beach Capture the Flag Game that Ieyasu Tokugawa won for Nobunaga's Team by exploiting his opponent Yukimura Sanada's naiveté.

The second challenge was a modified version of the Suikawari or the Watermelon Splitting Game commonly seen in summer-themed episodes of various Japanese shows. However, this time, the warlords have agreed to use their swords, instead of sticks.

While they were polishing up the rules of this challenge, Motonari, who had come by Kennyo's grilled squid stall, saw them.

Kennyo is still just as determined as before to take Oda down, but the mysterious Motonari seems to pose a much bigger threat to both Oda and Uesugi's teams.

Moreover, now that Nobunaga is aware of Sasuke's true identity as Kenshin's spy, how will this affect the Tokyo University student's camaraderie with the men of the Azuchi Castle when all is said and done?

"Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time" airs on Wednesdays at 10:10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays at 10:25 p.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.