'Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time' Episode 9 Spoilers: Motonari Makes His Move as Third Beach Challenge Begins

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time."

The third and final challenge on the beach begins, but along with it may also come the threat of death on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time." Will Nobunaga, Kenshin and their men survive Motonari's surprise assault?

Motonari, who introduced himself as a wandering festival man, has joined the party and even offered wine to the warring ikemen. He has also brought on the third and final challenge, which sent the ikemen running into the ocean in search of treasure.

But just when the clueless handsome men hit the water, Kennyo came by praising Motonari for his ingenious idea. This way, Nobunaga and the rest of the warring parties will be too exhausted to defend themselves afterward, which will, in turn, give him the perfect chance to end Nobunaga's life.

However, Motonari has other plans, vowing to end everything with a smile as he went running into the water.

Will a winner be announced in the upcoming episode, or will Nobunaga and Kenshin be forced to team up to defeat a common enemy? Will Kennyo ever be able to take his revenge on Nobunaga, or will something unexpected once again rob him of his chance to take his biggest enemy down?

Then again, is Nobunaga even aware of his existence?

In other news, the Japanese travel company, Kinki Nippon Tourist, is offering a special travel plan called "Ikemen Sengoku Bushou to Meguru Gifu no Tabi ~Iza Shutsujin! Nobunaga Yukari no Chi e~!" (A Trip Around Gifu With to the Ikemen Sengoku Military Commanders! Let's Depart to Areas Connected to Nobunaga!).

The travel plan will take tourists around the cities of Gifu and Seki with the different military commanders featured in the game. There will also be games, short stories, original collaborative goods, and a one-night only Cormorant Fishing Houseboat Rental Plan. The event will run from Oct. 4 to Nov. 30. More information can be found on Otaku Mode.

"Ikemen Sengoku: Bromances Across Time" airs on Wednesdays at 10:10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays at 10:25 p.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.