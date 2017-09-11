'I'm Dying Up Here' Officially Picked Up by Showtime for a Sophomore Run

(Photo: Facebook/ImDyingUpHere) "I'm Dying Up Here" will return for a second season on Showtime.

Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here" is not dead yet.

The network has renewed its Jim Carrey-produced series for a second season, according to reports. News of the renewal comes a surprise since "I'm Dying Up Here" ranks as one of the lowest-rated shows on Showtime last year. It also has an average linear viewership, debuting to 167,000 linear viewers following an early online sampling in June.

Season 1 concluded mid-August with an average of 143,000 total viewers along with 0.04 rating in the 18–49 demo. Although the series premiered in the prime post-"Twin Peaks" slot, it did not significantly help boost ratings since the David Lynch/Mark Frost revival also struggled with its linear ratings.

"It is gratifying that so many comedians tell us this series really nailed the comedy club experience," Showtime's president of programming Gary Levine said in a press release. "The talented ensemble of 'I'm Dying Up Here,' led by the brilliant Melissa Leo, and an equally skilled creative team behind the scenes, tell stories that scale the heights of comedy and the depths of drama, often at the same time."

After hearing the producers' plans for the next installment, Levine added that he is looking forward to see the "journeys these characters will take and the new ground the show will break."

"I'm Dying Up Here" follows the lives and struggles of stand-up comedians back in the 1970s. Melissa Leo plays the role of Goldie, the owner of a Los Angeles-based comedy club known as the Cellar. Rounding out the main cast are RJ Cyler, Michael Angarano, Ari Graynor and Al Madrigal, who all portray struggling comedians working in the Cellar as they try to build their own careers.

"I'm Dying Up Here" season 2 is expected to premiere 2018 on Showtime. An exact release date has yet to be announced by the network.