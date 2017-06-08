'I'm Dying Up Here' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Comedy and Family Drama Collide in 'Midnight Special'

The struggles of young standup comics continue on the next episode of Showtime's new drama-comedy series "I'm Dying Up Here."

YouTube/I'm Dying Up HereA screenshot taken from the next episode of Showtime’s newest drama-comedy series “I’m Dying Up Here” featuring young standup comics in the 1970s.

According to the official synopsis for the episode, comedy club owner Goldie (Melissa Leo) will be tapping on the comedic talents of Bill (Andrew Santino), Ralph (Erik Griffin), and Edgar (Al Madrigal) for a special industry showcase at Goldie's.

Some surprising family drama can also be expected when Bill's cantankerous father and sister fly in to watch him perform after landing his most coveted spot on "Midnight Special." The episode will also see the hard-edged Goldie opening his house to Adam (RJ Cyler), whom she will invite to help her with some handyman work. This makes Adam one of only a few people who has ever been allowed a glimpse into Goldie's personal life.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode also teases the young comedians' plan of joining "Let's Make a Deal" to earn some extra cash. And as one scene suggests, they may just be fortunate enough to win something big.

YouTube/I'm Dying Up Here

There will also be a confrontation between Bill and the Southern belle Cassie (Ari Graynor) about their relationship. Bill tells Cassie that her dedication to him as a girlfriend hardly even matches his own dedication to her as a boyfriend. Cassie then quips that it all depends on what Bill's definition of a relationship is.

The dismissive response ends up rubbing Bill the wrong way, leading him to demand what Cassie's definition of a relationship is and if it involves carrying a torch for her dead ex-boyfriend. This exchange may lead to more drama that may or may not be resolved in the upcoming episode. Will Bill and Cassie's relationship be able to survive after this? Or will this be the push that Cassie needs to finally move on from her past?

"I'm Dying Up Here" season 1 episode 2 titled "Midnight Special" airs on Sunday, June 11, at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.