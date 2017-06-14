'I'm Dying Up Here' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Goldie's Comedy Club Rival Offers Free Buffet; Will Young Comedians Bite?

Showtime's new comedy-drama series "I'm Dying Up Here" continues with more conflicts and laughs as the next episode finds each character faced with his or her own personal and professional challenge to bear.

YouTube/I'm Dying Up HereA screenshot of comedy bar owner Goldie Herschlag (Melissa Leo) from the next episode of Showtime's new comedy-drama series "I'm Dying Up Here."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "The Cost of a Free Buffet," Cassie (Ari Graynor), in wanting to do something new and more remarkably in her routine, opts to test out a controversial new material. Her efforts will be met with a mixture of good and bad reviews that will further challenge her resolve to either keep moving forward on this rather unconventional path or go back to the more familiar feel of the tried and tested.

Meanwhile, Edgar's (Al Madrigal) defiance of Goldie (Melissa Leo) may cost him something big, which will thus lead him to desperately try to get back into the comedy club owner's good graces. What and how much will he be willing to do to make up for what he did? Will Goldie be receptive enough to his efforts, especially since she will be facing a burden of her own?

Judy (Judy Elder), Goldie's oldest friend, will be coming to town, which, in turn, will force the comedy club owner to make a tough decision. What will this decision entail, and will it ultimately affect her club and everyone in it?

On the other hand, while Bill (Andrew Santino) is busy trying to keep his father (Glenn Morshower) and sister (Amanda Quaid) entertained on their vacation, Adam (RJ Cyler), Eddie (Michael Angarano), and Ron (Clark Duke) will be joining forces in an attempt to take down a rival ventriloquist.

Moreover, the official trailer also reveals a rival comedy club that's offering a free buffet to its comedians. Goldie's own people may be tempted to jump ship due to the fact that Goldie's comedy club has more comedians than the available spots.

YouTube/I'm Dying Up Here

What will be the cost of a free buffet? Will it be enough to abandon an old, familiar hub for bigger opportunities?

"I'm Dying Up Here" season 1 episode 3 will air on Sunday, June 18, at 10 p.m. on Showtime.